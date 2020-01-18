Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card: Strap Match, More Rumble Competitors

– WWE has updated its card for the Royal Rumble following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which includes a new stipulation for the Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt match and more competitors for the Rumble.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 26th in Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.

* Men’s Royal Rumble match: Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 More TBD

* WWE Universal Championship Strap Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Sheamus vs. Shorty G