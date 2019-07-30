wrestling / News
Updated WWE SummerSlam Card
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam following Monday’s episode of Raw. The show takes place on August 14th from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and airs live on the WWE Network. The updated card is as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Ember Moon
* Kevin Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
