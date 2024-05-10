Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

May 10, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA. That show is likely to sell out and currently has 7,115 tickets out.

A live event in Chattanooga, TN on May 11 has 4,469 tickets out. It is sold out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 3,263 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 5,763 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 has 6,999 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 7,083 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah, GA on May 27 has 4,775 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on May 31 has 5,729 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 1 has 3,923 tickets out. It will sell out.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on June 2 has 2,722 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on June 3 has 8,080 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Louisville on June 7 has 6,315 tickets left.

RAW in Toledo on June 10 has 6,310 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glasgow, Scotland on June 14 has 9,073 tickets out. It will sell out.

Clash at the Castle in Glasgow on June 15 has 9,800 tickets out. It will sell out.

RAW in Corpus Christi on June 17 has 7,143. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Chicago on June 21 has 11,450 tickets out. It will sell out.

Money in the Bank on July 6 in Toronto is nearly sold out with 17,081 tickets out.