Updated WWE Worlds Collide Card
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for its Worlds Collide show following this week’s episode of NXT. The lineup for the show is below, and includes the addition of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the Cruiserweight Title Fatal Four-Way match and DIY taking on Moustache Mountain.
The show takes place on January 25th in Houston, Texas, and airs live on WWE Network.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: TBA vs. TBA vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza
* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor
* Moustache Mountain vs. DIY
