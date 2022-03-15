wrestling / News
Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:
Night One
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin
Night Two
* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
* Edge vs. AJ Styles
Night Undetermined
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kurt Angle Recalls Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE WrestleMania XX, Backstage Reaction To The Match
- Wrestling Industry Shares Support for Scott Hall: The Rock, Sean Waltman, Bayley, DDP, More
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show