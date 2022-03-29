Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:

Night One

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

* Seth Rollins vs. Opponent TBA

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

* Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin

Night Two

* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

* Edge vs. AJ Styles

* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos