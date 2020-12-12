wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Plays Among Us, Synopses For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs. & Total Bellas
December 11, 2020
– Adam Cole and Cesaro joined Xavier Woods and more in a few rounds of Among Us on the latest UpUpDownDown. You can see the video below:
– The synopses of next week’s episodes of Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas are below. Miz & Mrs. will be the season finale.
* Miz & Mrs.: “Mike calls in reinforcement when teaching Monroe to swim, and Maryse adjusts to working from home.”
* Total Bellas: “Nicole and Artem attempt to change their birthing plan so they can have their baby in Phoenix, but that complicates things for the entire Bella family.”
