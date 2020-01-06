– USA Network put out the following statement, touting the ratings success of the network in 2019. The announcement specifically mentioned WWE Raw, Straight Up Steve Austin, and Miz & Mrs for being a big part of the success.

This marks the 14th consecutive year USA has been the most-watched network on cable.

2019 Was OUR Year — USA Network is Once Again #1!

Big news for USA Network as the new decade kicks off: The channel ends 2019 as the #1 cable entertainment network in the P18-49 demo for the third consecutive year, and the P25-54 demo for the second consecutive year!

Several key series boosted the network to the top spot. WWE Monday Night Raw was the #1 Cable Entertainment Program on Mondays, as well as the #1 Most Social Primetime Series in all of television.

It was an especially standout year for USA’s unscripted series. Looking across the television industry, Chrisley Knows Best was the #1 VOD Cable Unscripted Series, and Straight Up Steve Austin the #1 New Unscripted Cable Series for Men (18-49, 25-54).

Additionally on USA, Temptation Island sizzled as the network’s #1 New Series (Scripted or Unscripted) and Miz & Mrs did an absolutely awesome job as its #1 Returning Unscripted series. Treadstone crushed as USA’s #1 New Drama, while Queen of the South was its #1 Returning Drama.

USA readies itself for another standout year, kicking off with the debut of The Biggest Loser on January 28 and the return of Miz & Mrs on January 29. February 6 will see the premiere of Sam Esmail’s Briarpatch, as well as a new story of critically-acclaimed thriller The Sinner.

The wins solidified USA as a #1 Network in Prime for 14 consecutive years.

Source: Cable Entertainment Ranks: Nielsen, 12/31/18-12/29/19