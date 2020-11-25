wrestling / News

UWN Primetime Live Results: Fred Rosser Battles Shawn Daivari, More

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Primetime Live 11-24-20

The latest episode of UWN Primetime Live is in the books, featuring Fred Rosser vs. Shawn Daivari and more. You can see results from the show below per Fightful. It aired live on FITE TV:

* Dan Joseph def. Jordan Clearwater and Richie Slade.

* Fred Rosser def. Shawn Daivari.

* Lio Rush def. Adrian Quest.

* Hollywood Heritage Championship Match: Ray Rosas (c) def. Bad Dude Tito.

