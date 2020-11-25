wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Results: Fred Rosser Battles Shawn Daivari, More
The latest episode of UWN Primetime Live is in the books, featuring Fred Rosser vs. Shawn Daivari and more. You can see results from the show below per Fightful. It aired live on FITE TV:
* Dan Joseph def. Jordan Clearwater and Richie Slade.
Huge win for the former #UnitedWrestling TV Champion @Yes_that_dan to open #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/FJB14A6rFk
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 25, 2020
* Fred Rosser def. Shawn Daivari.
Gut check time for @realfredrosser, who earns a big W on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/0uDgpcRY0Z
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 25, 2020
* Lio Rush def. Adrian Quest.
What a match! @TheLionelGreen scores an impressive victory here on #PrimeTimeLive. pic.twitter.com/FOw6yfrC90
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 25, 2020
* Hollywood Heritage Championship Match: Ray Rosas (c) def. Bad Dude Tito.
Congratulations to @RayRosas, who retains the Hollywood Heritage Championship! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/6lhYNQYawi
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Wrestler Currently Portraying Suicide in Impact Wrestling
- Nidia Reveals the Advice Batista Gave Her on How to Behave in a WWE Locker Room
- Charly Caruso Comments on Her Reaction to Adam Pearce ‘Drew McInfart’ Flub
- Hulk Hogan Says He Knew Vince McMahon Had to Meet Undertaker When They Met on Suburban Commando Set