UWN Primetime Live Results: Fred Rosser Battles Shawn Daivari, More

The latest episode of UWN Primetime Live is in the books, featuring Fred Rosser vs. Shawn Daivari and more. You can see results from the show below per Fightful. It aired live on FITE TV:

* Dan Joseph def. Jordan Clearwater and Richie Slade.

* Fred Rosser def. Shawn Daivari.

Gut check time for @realfredrosser, who earns a big W on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/0uDgpcRY0Z — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 25, 2020

* Lio Rush def. Adrian Quest.

What a match! @TheLionelGreen scores an impressive victory here on #PrimeTimeLive. pic.twitter.com/FOw6yfrC90 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 25, 2020

* Hollywood Heritage Championship Match: Ray Rosas (c) def. Bad Dude Tito.