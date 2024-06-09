Valhalla Credits the Commentary Work of Michael Cole

– During a recent interview with Graham Matthews for Wrestle Rant Radio, WWE Superstar Valhalla praised the commentary work for Michael Cole in helping The Viking Raiders get over. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Valhalla on The Viking Raiders’ characters: “Our characters are so over the top. It is a fine line that we skate, being taken seriously or — it is a very fine line. It’s something that we constantly are like, ‘Should we say this? Should we do this? Is this going to be weird? Is it going to be construed as funny?’ Sometimes funny is fine, but sometimes we’re trying not to do that.”

On Michael Cole’s commentary: “So, Michael Cole is an asset to have in your corner. He’s the voice of Raw. He speaks for what the crowd’s doing. He says what everyone’s thinking. It’s invaluable to have him in your corner and he’s added so much to our stuff to where one of the most overt things we’ve done was illustrated by him. So I will forever be grateful for that and we hope that we stay in his good graces.”