Vanessa Hudgens Appears In Ring With Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Usos After WWE Smackdown

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

Vanessa Hudgens ended up in the ring to celebrate with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and The Usos following this week’s WWE Smackdown. As reported, Hudgens was in attendance at Friday night’s show. As seen in a video from after the episode, Rhodes came down to the ring to make the save for Zayn and the Usos from the Bloodline. After the ring was cleared, he invited Hudgens into the ring and the group yeeted together:

Vanessa Hudgens, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

