Vanessa Hudgens Appears In Ring With Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Usos After WWE Smackdown

Vanessa Hudgens ended up in the ring to celebrate with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and The Usos following this week’s WWE Smackdown. As reported, Hudgens was in attendance at Friday night’s show. As seen in a video from after the episode, Rhodes came down to the ring to make the save for Zayn and the Usos from the Bloodline. After the ring was cleared, he invited Hudgens into the ring and the group yeeted together:

After Smackdown went off the air tonight, movie star Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) joins The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn for the final YEET of the night! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7actNgzdEe — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) January 4, 2025