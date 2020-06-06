wrestling / News

Various News: 10 From The Dark Order Has Surgery, This Week’s MLW Anthology Online, Xavier Woods Reviews Mario Kart

June 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Preston Vance Dark Order AEW Dynamite

– Preston Vance, aka 10 from the Dark Order, recently revealed that he had to have surgery.

He wrote: “I had surgery 3 days ago and worked out twice today. I got asked “what makes you so motivated?” That’s easy…. To make @ThisBrodieLee proud. #AEW #DarkOrder #JoinUs #X

– This week’s MLW Anthology, focusing on Satoshi Kojima, is now online.

– Xavier Woods joins the Youtube channel The Completionist to review Mario Kart: Double Dash.

