Various News: 10 From The Dark Order Has Surgery, This Week’s MLW Anthology Online, Xavier Woods Reviews Mario Kart

– Preston Vance, aka 10 from the Dark Order, recently revealed that he had to have surgery.

He wrote: “I had surgery 3 days ago and worked out twice today. I got asked “what makes you so motivated?” That’s easy…. To make @ThisBrodieLee proud. #AEW #DarkOrder #JoinUs #X”

– This week’s MLW Anthology, focusing on Satoshi Kojima, is now online.

– Xavier Woods joins the Youtube channel The Completionist to review Mario Kart: Double Dash.