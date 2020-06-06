wrestling / News
Various News: 10 From The Dark Order Has Surgery, This Week’s MLW Anthology Online, Xavier Woods Reviews Mario Kart
June 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Preston Vance, aka 10 from the Dark Order, recently revealed that he had to have surgery.
He wrote: “I had surgery 3 days ago and worked out twice today. I got asked “what makes you so motivated?” That’s easy…. To make @ThisBrodieLee proud. #AEW #DarkOrder #JoinUs #X”
I had surgery 3 days ago and worked out twice today. I got asked “what makes you so motivated?” That’s easy…. To make @ThisBrodieLee proud. #AEW #DarkOrder #JoinUs #X pic.twitter.com/Wbnjp5HRB7
— Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) June 5, 2020
– This week’s MLW Anthology, focusing on Satoshi Kojima, is now online.
– Xavier Woods joins the Youtube channel The Completionist to review Mario Kart: Double Dash.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon & WWE Creative Forgetting to Book Matches For The Undertaker and Triple H On Early WrestleMania 17 Card
- Matt Riddle Says He Was Heartbroken Over Backstage Confrontation With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble
- Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover