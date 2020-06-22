Various News: Adam Page Supports #SpeakingOut, Preview For Tonight’s RAW, New WWE Shop Merchandise

– Adam Page is the latest wrestler to come out in support of the #SpeakingOut movement, in which several people have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct or abuse against other wrestlers.

He wrote: “oh boy what an awful week of news. thank you all for speaking out about abuse and assault in our industry. you might have prevented a lot of abuse from happening to others. i am so sorry some of you have been through these things.”

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW:

* Ric Flair to declare Randy Orton ‘the greatest wrestler of all time’

* Rey Mysterio returns

* RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

– There are new t-shirts for The Undertaker and Lucha House Party now available in the WWE Shop.