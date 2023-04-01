wrestling
Various News: AEW Dynamite in Long Island Preview, AEW Rampage Video Highlights, Supercard of Honor Highlights
– AEW released a new preview video next week’s Long Island, New York edition of AEW Dynamite:
For the first time in over three years, #AEW returns home to the @CapitalOneArena for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage on Wednesday, June 14th!
Tickets will go on sale Friday 4/14 at 10am ET
🎟 https://t.co/rFcIFUQaVS | https://t.co/Y4EcTO62TQ pic.twitter.com/ux6KaAMqqX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2023
– AEW released video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
– The following clips from ROH Supercard of honor are also available:
.@LexyNair catches up with @KomandercrMX, following his impressive showing vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo at #ROHSupercardOfHonor!
Watch the #ROHSuperCard replay right here:
🔗: https://t.co/2bT4S0BioZ pic.twitter.com/CvjVr9d0rh
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 1, 2023
An emotional Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken reflects on his #ROHSupercardOfHonor match against @SamoaJoe
Watch the #ROHSuperCard replay right here:
🔗: https://t.co/2bT4S0BioZ pic.twitter.com/f1ZmVxP8UF
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 1, 2023
