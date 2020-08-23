wrestling / News
Various News: AEW & Impact Stars Win WrestlePro Tag Team Titles, This Week’s Episode of MLW Underground, ROH Roundtable On Wrestling During Pandemic
– An alliance between AEW and Impact Wrestling was formed at tonight’s WrestlePro event in Union, New Jersey. Impact’s Brian Myers teamed with AEW’s Joey Janela to win the WrestlePro tag team titles after starting out the night as opponents.
– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online. It features Fuego Guerrero vs. Ikuto Hidaka, as well as appearances from Christopher Daniels, Jerry Lynn, CM Punk, Mike Awesome and more.
– ROH has posted a new roundtable talking about the wrestling industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features Caprice Coleman, Mandy Leon, Session Moth Martina, Slex, and Todd Sinclair.
