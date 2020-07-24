WrestlePro Announces August Return With Joey Janela vs. Brian Myers

WrestlePro is making its return in August with a show in New Jersey. The company announced on Friday that they are set for an outdoor show with a 150 person capacity on August 22nd, to be held in Union, New Jersey. The show will feature a first-time match between Joey Janela and Brian Myers, who made his debut in a vignette for Impact Wrestling this week.

Masks will be required at the event; you can find out more info in the below posts.