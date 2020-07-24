wrestling / News
WrestlePro Announces August Return With Joey Janela vs. Brian Myers
WrestlePro is making its return in August with a show in New Jersey. The company announced on Friday that they are set for an outdoor show with a 150 person capacity on August 22nd, to be held in Union, New Jersey. The show will feature a first-time match between Joey Janela and Brian Myers, who made his debut in a vignette for Impact Wrestling this week.
Masks will be required at the event; you can find out more info in the below posts.
We’re baaaaaack. 😁 #WeAreWrestlePro pic.twitter.com/XLb9rwG8bv
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) July 24, 2020
WE • ARE • BACK !
Saturday August 22nd – Union, NJ
Outdoor Event
150 person Capacity
Masks required
ONLY ppl permitted at the event are ticket holders and talent booked. THATS IT.
Tickets available at https://t.co/WlBWJhQixf pic.twitter.com/ZuXVMxBP8g
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) July 24, 2020
