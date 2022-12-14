– AEW TV will be moving to the free-to-air channel DMAX, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, in Germany. The move starts on January 29. You can see the official press release on the news below:

All Elite Wrestling ab 29. Januar auf DMAX – frei empfangbar für alle!

Das sind tolle Nachrichten für alle AEW-Fans! Im neuen Jahr wechseln #AEWDynamite und #AEWRampage ins Free-TV. Alle Infos findet ihr in der Pressemitteilung unseres neuen Heimatsenders #DMAX. pic.twitter.com/p42VOBSGLL — DMAX Wrestling (@warnertvde) December 13, 2022

