Various News: AEW Moving to DMAX in Germany, Alex Kane on MLW Insider
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW TV will be moving to the free-to-air channel DMAX, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, in Germany. The move starts on January 29. You can see the official press release on the news below:
BREAKING NEWS!
All Elite Wrestling ab 29. Januar auf DMAX – frei empfangbar für alle!
Das sind tolle Nachrichten für alle AEW-Fans! Im neuen Jahr wechseln #AEWDynamite und #AEWRampage ins Free-TV. Alle Infos findet ihr in der Pressemitteilung unseres neuen Heimatsenders #DMAX. pic.twitter.com/p42VOBSGLL
— DMAX Wrestling (@warnertvde) December 13, 2022
– Alex Kane joined Alicia Atout on this week’s MLW Insider:
