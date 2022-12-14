wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Moving to DMAX in Germany, Alex Kane on MLW Insider

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW TV will be moving to the free-to-air channel DMAX, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, in Germany. The move starts on January 29. You can see the official press release on the news below:

– Alex Kane joined Alicia Atout on this week’s MLW Insider:

