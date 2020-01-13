wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Reveals the Story of Jurassic Express, Open Challenge Set For GCW Show

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fight For the Fallen Jungle Boy Luchasaurus Marko Stunt Jurassic Express

– AEW has released a new video looking at the story of Jurassic Express. You can see the video below of Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt talking about their group:

– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page has issued an open challenge for their January 24th show in Los Angeles:

