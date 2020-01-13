wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Reveals the Story of Jurassic Express, Open Challenge Set For GCW Show
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released a new video looking at the story of Jurassic Express. You can see the video below of Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt talking about their group:
– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page has issued an open challenge for their January 24th show in Los Angeles:
*LA 1/24 Update!*
ICYMI
RSP has issued an OPEN CHALLENGE for 1/24 in LA…
Plus:
Dickinson vs Starr
Deppen vs Mance
Ryan vs Lloyd
Blake vs Swann
Gray vs Bey
ScrambleFuck
+ more
Get Tix:https://t.co/iWfveWFgJG
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/gRkPfUiQqF pic.twitter.com/VMorTK0pQ3
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 12, 2020
