Various News: AEW Selling Hangman Page ‘Has Been Drinking’ Shirt, Black Label Pro Sets Match For Quantum Leap
– You now can indicate via a T-Shirt that, like Hangman Page on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, you have been drinking. AEW has released a shirt referencing the moment from Dynamite, which you can get here. Page posted to Twitter promoting the shirt:
come on, you gotta be kidding mehttps://t.co/g9SEpuy9mU pic.twitter.com/IlIvdjzs0b
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 7, 2020
– Black Label Pro has announced a tag team match with Blake Christian and Alex Zayne facing The Razcalz at Quantum Leap on February 29th in Crown Point, Indiana:
BREAKING: @Air_Blake2234 and @AlexZayne join forces to take on The Rascalz team of @DezmondXavier and @TheTreyMiguel
Quantum Leap
February 29th at 1pm
Crown Point, IN
Tix: https://t.co/gGDFKMPAIt pic.twitter.com/PRwB6lqkc3
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) January 6, 2020
