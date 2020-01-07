wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Selling Hangman Page ‘Has Been Drinking’ Shirt, Black Label Pro Sets Match For Quantum Leap

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page

– You now can indicate via a T-Shirt that, like Hangman Page on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, you have been drinking. AEW has released a shirt referencing the moment from Dynamite, which you can get here. Page posted to Twitter promoting the shirt:

– Black Label Pro has announced a tag team match with Blake Christian and Alex Zayne facing The Razcalz at Quantum Leap on February 29th in Crown Point, Indiana:

