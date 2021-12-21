Various News: All Joe Hendry Edition of ROH Week by Week, NY Mets Manager to Appear at ISPW Show

– Today’s ROH Week By Week is an All Joe Hendry Edition. Hendry presents the best moments of his ROH career, which you can see below:

– 80s Wrestling and Inside Heat Sports & Collectibles have announced that former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine will be making a guest appearance at ISPW GrandSLAM on Friday, February 18. As noted, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to work the upcoming event. Here’s the full announcement:

FORMER NEW YORK METS MANAGER APPEARING IN ISPW; SCOTTY 2 HOTTY AND SNITSKY RETURNING TO THE RING

New York Mets legend and former manager Bobby Valentine will be making a special guest appearance at ISPW GrandSLAM on Friday, February 18th at St. Anthony’s Church Gym in Butler, NJ. He will be available for autographs and photo ops as well. The show will be headlined by “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (formerly ECW’s Danny Doring) with Maven defending the ISPW World Heavyweight Title against Scotty 2 Hotty and Crowbar taking on Warhorse for the first time ever. Tickets will go on sale New Years Day for this event.

Morrison’s next four title defenses have been signed: January 14th in Totowa, NJ at the Total PAL against Bull James, February 18th against Scotty 2 Hotty, March 25th in Totowa, NJ against Nunzio, and April 30th at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ against Snitsky.

ISPW returns on Friday, January 14th to Totowa, NJ at the Totowa PAL featuring WWE Hall of Famer “The Mouth of The South” Jimmy Hart on Andy Vineberg’s Winners Circle, Danny Morrison (w/Maven) vs. Bull James for the ISPW World Heavyweight Championship, Nikos Rikos vs. AEW’s Matt Sydal for the ISPW Tri-State Championship, Triple Threat Tag Team Match to crown ISPW Tag Team Champions The Now vs. The Winners Club vs. LSG & Cheeseburger, Crowbar vs. Shawn Donavan, Vicious Vicki defending her ISPW Women’s Championship vs. The Notorious Mimi, HC Loc vs. Traxx, and Justin Corino vs. Rick Recon. Jimmy Hart and others will be doing a Meet & Greet starting at 6:30PM. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ispw-championship-wrestling-new-years-revenge-tickets-220809004677

ISPW will be launching their official website soon at ISPWWrestling.com.

You can follow ISPW on all social media platforms at ISPWWrestling.