wrestling / News
Various News: Arn Anderson On Cody’s Win Over Darby Allin, Total Divas Season 9 Coming To WWE Network, Impact Teases Return Of Dangerous Event
January 2, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has posted a video in which Arn Anderson gives his thoughts on the match between Cody and Darby Allin from last night’s episode of Dynamite.
Coach's Corner with @TheArnShow
Arn sharing his thoughts post-match between @CodyRhodes & @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/soWkwxu6Yd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 2, 2020
– WWE Network News reports that season nine of Total Divas will be added to the WWE Network tomorrow.
– Impact is teasing the return of “the most dangerous event of the year.”
The most dangerous event of the year is finally returning. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/PoDDysTVW2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Steve Austin’s Neck Issues Returning in 1999, Being Worried About Austin’s Health
- The New Day Reflect on Dealing With Fans Booing Their Initial Gimmick, How They Were Angry After Fighting to Get on TV
- New Day on Vince McMahon’s Shock At Their Failed Babyface Run, Xavier Woods Putting His Career on the Line to Turn Them Heel
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993