Various News: Arn Anderson On Cody’s Win Over Darby Allin, Total Divas Season 9 Coming To WWE Network, Impact Teases Return Of Dangerous Event

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has posted a video in which Arn Anderson gives his thoughts on the match between Cody and Darby Allin from last night’s episode of Dynamite.

WWE Network News reports that season nine of Total Divas will be added to the WWE Network tomorrow.

– Impact is teasing the return of “the most dangerous event of the year.”

