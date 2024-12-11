– The Big Event New York announced WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart as the headlining guest for the convention. He’ll be appearing on Saturday, March 15:

– As noted, MJF will be in action against QT Marshall at this weekend’s Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Festival of Fights event. It’s scheduled for December 15 at the VIP Ballroom. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MJF vs. QT Marshall.

* BRCW Tag Team Championships Match: Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers (c) vs. Anthony Greene & Matt Taven

* BRCW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neil the Heel (c) vs. Alan Martinez

* Chris Masters vs. Madman Fulton

* Ladder Match: Cha Cha Charlie vs. Lakay vs. Ariel Levy vs. Big Tito Lincoln

* Spin the Dreidel Match: Better Together vs. The Righteous

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Durden

* Colt Cabana vs. Bull James

* Also appearing are Missy Hyatt, Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.

BRCW also announced the following lineup for January 30, 2025 in Miami Florida for Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 at the Pullman Hotel:

* BRCW Champion Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton with Ricky Morton

* BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & Era

* BRCW Women’s Champion Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins

* Last Man Standing: AJ Francis vs. Jack Talos with Frank the Clown

* Bull James vs. Steven Person.

* Cheeseburger vs. Deztro the Eskimofo

* Leila Grey vs. Ruthie J

* Also appearing are Jerry Lawler, Dasha, Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.