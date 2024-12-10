MJF vs. QT Marshall Announced for BRCW Festival of Fights

– Boca Raton Championship Wrestling announced announced that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will face QT Marshall at Festival of Fights on December 15. You can see the full announcement below:

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA — AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made his intentions clear in an exclusive video message addressing fans ahead of his headline match against QT Marshall at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling’s Festival of Fights on December 15th.

In the video, MJF confirms his participation in the highly anticipated event and doesn’t hold back on his confidence. Declaring himself the inevitable victor, MJF ends with a typically bold statement: “You can thank me later.”

This video has already sparked conversation among fans and wrestling insiders. “MJF never misses an opportunity to make his presence felt, whether in the ring or in promos,” noted wrestling analyst Kelly Richards. “His declaration adds an extra layer of anticipation to what was already a must-see event.”

For BRCW, the match represents a key moment in the promotion’s growing reputation. QT Marshall, known for his experience and strategic mind, has yet to respond to MJF’s remarks. Fans and industry experts are eager to see how this war of words will translate inside the ring.

MJF’s video has been shared as part of the buildup to the Festival of Fights, which will also feature appearances from legends such as Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Chris Masters, Colt Cabana, and others.

Tickets are available now for what is shaping up to be an unmissable night of professional wrestling action.