Various News: Cheeseburger’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Stu Bennett’s New Movie Available Friday, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump

– Cheeseburger revealed that his verified Twitter account has been hacked, forcing him to open a second account.

He wrote: “Dear @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety my verified account of @cheeseburgerROH has been hacked and I am unable to reset my password as both my password and e-mail were changed. Please assist me in recovering my verified account and answer my support tickets! RT”

– I Am Vengeance: Retaliation, which stars Stu Bennett, will be available on-demand and digital this Friday.

Here’s a synopsis: Former special-forces soldier John Gold is given the opportunity to bring Sean Teague – the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago – to justice. Gold would cheerfully see Teague dead, but he is convinced to help transport him to a military prison to pay for his crimes. Along the way, Gold will have to fight off Teague’s team who are attempting to extract him, as well as a sniper seemingly hell-bent on killing Teague before he can be secured.

– Next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will feature Breezango, Cesaro and Xavier Woods as guests.