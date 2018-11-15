wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Working on Second Cruise, WWE Stock Up
November 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho has confirmed that he is working on getting a second iteration of his cruise going. Jericho replied to a user on Twitter who asked about the possibility of another cruise after his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea was a big success. He posted:
Trust me we are working on it! @jericho_cruise https://t.co/0uBBx5L8Zc
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 15, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $68.10 on Thursday. That price was up $0.52 (0.77%) from the previous closing price.