Various News: Chris Jericho Working on Second Cruise, WWE Stock Up

– Chris Jericho has confirmed that he is working on getting a second iteration of his cruise going. Jericho replied to a user on Twitter who asked about the possibility of another cruise after his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea was a big success. He posted:

Trust me we are working on it! @jericho_cruise https://t.co/0uBBx5L8Zc — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 15, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $68.10 on Thursday. That price was up $0.52 (0.77%) from the previous closing price.