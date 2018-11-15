Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho Working on Second Cruise, WWE Stock Up

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Chris Jericho has confirmed that he is working on getting a second iteration of his cruise going. Jericho replied to a user on Twitter who asked about the possibility of another cruise after his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea was a big success. He posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $68.10 on Thursday. That price was up $0.52 (0.77%) from the previous closing price.

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading