Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point. — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 19, 2023

– PWInsider reports that former Impact Wrestling Chief Strategy OFficer Eric Sherman was seen dining in Los Angeles earlier this week with Len Asper, Ed Nordholm, and Anthony Cicione, the three top of executives of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Anthem is the parent company of Impact Wrestling.