Various News: Chris Masters Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted for WWE Royal Rumble Appearance, Anthem Executives Spotted in LA
January 19, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters, aka Chris Adonis, tweeted that he hasn’t been contacted by the WWE about appearing in the Royal Rumble. He wrote earlier today, “Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point.”
– PWInsider reports that former Impact Wrestling Chief Strategy OFficer Eric Sherman was seen dining in Los Angeles earlier this week with Len Asper, Ed Nordholm, and Anthony Cicione, the three top of executives of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Anthem is the parent company of Impact Wrestling.
