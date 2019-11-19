Various News: CIMA and Stronghearts vs. CONTRA Unit Set for MLW, Terri Runnels Set for IWF Loud & Proud in April 2020

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that CIMA and Strong Hearts will be making their MLW debut in New York City on December 5 in New York City at the Opera Cup. You can check out the full announcement below. CIMA and the Strong Hearts will face CONTRA Unit at the event.

MLW today announced CONTA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. #STRONGHEARTS (CIMA, El Lindaman and Shigehiro Irie) for the 2019 Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

With reports of an altercation overseas involving CONTRA UNIT, #STRONGHEARTS have requested a match with the global dealers in violence for December 5 in New York City… and CONTRA has accepted!

Thrilling fans from Japan to China and now in America, the #STRONGHEARTS movement has taken the world by storm. CIMA’s extraordinary group of wrestlers are a brilliant collection of talented grapplers that know no boundaries, criss-crossing promotions all over the world.

Graduating from the first class of Ultimo Dragon’s Toryumon Dojo, CIMA has become one of the biggest stars in Japan. An elite grappler and trainer, CIMA is leading the charge for the Chinese based upstart promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment.

Known for his electric green spiked hair Shigehiro Irie is a popular wrestler and former mixed martial artist often referred to as the Japanese Beast… or the Wrestling Teddy Bear. Employing moves such as the Beast Bomber, Irie has won titles in All Japan Pro Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling and DDT.

Rounding out this #STRONGHEARTS trio is the explosive 5’3″ El Lindaman. Selecting the name El Lindaman after the song “Linda, Linda” by the band The Blue Hearts, this bleached blonde wrestler is a spark plug with a dangerous arsenal of attacks. Known for his Locotion Tiger Suplex as well as using a version of the Kumagoroshi, El Lindaman is the wild card in the #STRONGHEARTS team.

Which trios team will prevail? Find out LIVE in New York City December 5 as MLW presents the 2019 Opera Cup.