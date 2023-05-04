wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Boxer Briefs Available at WWE Shop, The Usos Watch Last Year’s Backlash Main Event, Earl Hebner Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw

May 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has partnered with Contenders Clothing to make a new line of WWE boxer briefs. You can check out the Cody Rhodes boxer briefs below. More styles, including Roman Reigns and Shawn Michaels, are now available at WWE Shop.

– During a new WWE Playback, The Usos watched The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro from last year’s WWE Backlash. You can check out that video below:

– Also, former WWE referee Earl Hebner was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

