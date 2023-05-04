wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Boxer Briefs Available at WWE Shop, The Usos Watch Last Year’s Backlash Main Event, Earl Hebner Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has partnered with Contenders Clothing to make a new line of WWE boxer briefs. You can check out the Cody Rhodes boxer briefs below. More styles, including Roman Reigns and Shawn Michaels, are now available at WWE Shop.
Introducing the WrestleMania 39 @ContendersUSA x @WWE Boxer Briefs!
New Exclusive Styles available NOW on @WWEShop! https://t.co/yX5m7q33jP pic.twitter.com/S5lRmo48ja
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2023
– During a new WWE Playback, The Usos watched The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro from last year’s WWE Backlash. You can check out that video below:
– Also, former WWE referee Earl Hebner was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:
