– WWE has partnered with Contenders Clothing to make a new line of WWE boxer briefs. You can check out the Cody Rhodes boxer briefs below. More styles, including Roman Reigns and Shawn Michaels, are now available at WWE Shop.

– During a new WWE Playback, The Usos watched The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro from last year’s WWE Backlash. You can check out that video below:

– Also, former WWE referee Earl Hebner was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw: