Various News: Construction Begins On Wrestlemania 37 Stage, Trent Is AEW Wrestler of the Week, William Shatner Gives Advice To Ever-Rise
– Action Jax FPV (via Heel by Nature) has posted a video online showing that construction on the stage for Wrestlemania 37 is now underway.
Drone footage of the Wrestlemania 37 stage construction.
Video Credit: Action Jax FPV pic.twitter.com/oSPX3EWSNt
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 3, 2021
– William Shatner had some advice for Ever-Rise after watching their latest promo.
He said: “I’d suggest you replace the coffee with decaf next time.”
I’d suggest you replace the coffee with decaf next time.🙄😉 https://t.co/oOk0DvVPye
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 3, 2021
– TNT has named Trent the AEW Wrestler of the Week after his return on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
Hahahahaha holy shit https://t.co/vfplhVi3QW
— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) April 2, 2021
