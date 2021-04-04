wrestling / News

Various News: Construction Begins On Wrestlemania 37 Stage, Trent Is AEW Wrestler of the Week, William Shatner Gives Advice To Ever-Rise

April 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 37 WWE

– Action Jax FPV (via Heel by Nature) has posted a video online showing that construction on the stage for Wrestlemania 37 is now underway.

– William Shatner had some advice for Ever-Rise after watching their latest promo.

He said: “I’d suggest you replace the coffee with decaf next time.

– TNT has named Trent the AEW Wrestler of the Week after his return on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Trent, William Shatner, WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading