Various News: Construction Begins On Wrestlemania 37 Stage, Trent Is AEW Wrestler of the Week, William Shatner Gives Advice To Ever-Rise

– Action Jax FPV (via Heel by Nature) has posted a video online showing that construction on the stage for Wrestlemania 37 is now underway.

Drone footage of the Wrestlemania 37 stage construction. Video Credit: Action Jax FPV pic.twitter.com/oSPX3EWSNt — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 3, 2021

– William Shatner had some advice for Ever-Rise after watching their latest promo.

He said: “I’d suggest you replace the coffee with decaf next time.”

I’d suggest you replace the coffee with decaf next time.🙄😉 https://t.co/oOk0DvVPye — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 3, 2021

– TNT has named Trent the AEW Wrestler of the Week after his return on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.