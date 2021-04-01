Kris Statlander, Trent Return in AEW Dynamite Main Event

The main event of tonight’s Dynamite saw Arcade Anarchy take place, in which Kris Statlander and Trent made their returns. Trent and Statlander came out during the match putting Miro and Kip Sabian against Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor, with Statlander stopping Penelope Ford from getting involved and Trent coming into Daily’s Place thanks to a ride from his mom Sue.

The match saw the Best Frends win after Taylor powerslammed Sabian through some tables to get the win. You can see clips from the match below: