Various News: CWF Mid Atlantic Cancels Future Shows, Terry Gordy’s Daughter Working Indy Shows

– CWF Mid-Atlantic’s days have come to a close. The Carolinas promotion has cancelled the rest of its shows via a statement made on its website. There’s no word as of yet on why this is the case.

CWF Mid-Atlantic was the home promotion for Trevor Lee before he signed with WWE and became Cameron Grimes. The statement notes that they plan to announce new location for their 20th Anniversary event, Battlecade XX, in the coming weeks. It adds:

Our future is now going to be much different than what we have been doing for the last decade plus. It’s a necessary step that we have chosen and while we are all going to miss that routine, we look forward to new ventures that we are now working on. For our current wrestlers and trainees, we will be reaching out to you with our new schedule and where we will continue to train. It’s been an amazing ride over the past 20 years! We want to thank everyone involved in making it such a success that far exceeded our expectations. Thank you to every fan that supported us in person and everyone that supported us online. Thank you to every wrestler and referee that graciously performed on our events. Thank you to our staff that made every event possible. Thank you to everyone that had any involvement in our 20 years, no matter how small. It was all very much appreciated! While this is not the end, it is certainly a new chapter. Thank you again to everyone and we look forward to seeing you at the matches again in the future!

– href=https://members.f4wonline.com/wrestling-observer-newsletter/november-25-2019-observer-newsletter-jim-cornette-leaves-nwa-weekend target=new>Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Terry Gordy’s daughter Miranda has begun working on the indy scene. Miranda Gordy worked a show over this past weekend for Missouri’s Mid States Wrestling.