Various News: Dalton Castle’s Pick For 12 Days Of Honor, Impact Wrestling Looks At Eric Young’s Path Of Destruction

– In a new video on the ROH YouTube channel, Dalton Castle revealed his pick for the 12 Days of Ring of Honor series. Castle chose his match against Cody at Final Battle 2017. You can watch the full match below.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at Eric Young’s path of destruction after the return of Joe Doering.

– Speaking of Impact Wrestling, the company will announce its match of the year on tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV.