– TMZ Sports released a video of Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley) interviewed AEW star Dax Harwood on FTR putting their careers on the line against The Gunns. You can check out that video below:

– Drew McIntyre faced Sheamus in a new commercial for Mike’s Harder Lemonade:

– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* Midnight heat vs. TMDK, Bad Dude Tio, and Shane Haste

* Savanna Stone vs. Mylo

* Final Destination vs. 24K & Guy Cool

* Levi Shapiro vs. Dom Kubrick