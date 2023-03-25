wrestling / News
Various News: Dax Harwood on FTR Putting Their Careers on the Line, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus in Mike’s Harder Lemonade Commercial, This Weekend’s UWN TV Lineup
March 25, 2023 | Posted by
– TMZ Sports released a video of Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley) interviewed AEW star Dax Harwood on FTR putting their careers on the line against The Gunns. You can check out that video below:
– Drew McIntyre faced Sheamus in a new commercial for Mike’s Harder Lemonade:
– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:
* Midnight heat vs. TMDK, Bad Dude Tio, and Shane Haste
* Savanna Stone vs. Mylo
* Final Destination vs. 24K & Guy Cool
* Levi Shapiro vs. Dom Kubrick
