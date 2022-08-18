Various News: DDP Chats With Renee Paquette, Black Bart on Stories w/ JBL & Brisco, New CM Punk Hockey Jersey

– A new episode of The Sessions is now available featuring WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). The full audio and description are available below:

BANG! It’s he, it’s he, it’s DDP and he’s joining The Sessions to talk all things hyperbaric chambers, oxygen deprivation and how he managed to pull several wrestlers from rock bottom with his lifesaving DDP Yoga program. Hear how DDPY got its start with Jake “The Snake” Roberts, what it was like backstage at Ric Flair’s Last Match, and how he became an eight-year overnight success in the world of pro wrestling. Plus, a Scott Hall story that’ll warm your heart.

– Wrestling legend Black Part was the guest on the latest edition of Stories w/ Brisco & Bradshaw:

– Shop AEW has a new CM Punk commemorative hockey jersey available: