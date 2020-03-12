wrestling / News
Various News: Dr. Luther Signs With AEW, APW Cancels Saturday Show, Highlights From AEW Dynamite
– Chris Jericho revealed on Instagram that Dr. Luther signed his first national US contract today by officially joining AEW.
He wrote: “After 30 years of riding the roads and taking bumps worldwide, @dr.luther signed his first national US contract today w @allelitewrestling! #Luther has impressed a lot of people over the last 4 months and finally was rewarded with the chance of a lifetime, not just in the ring but in the @aewontnt office as well. Can’t think of anybody more deserving of this shot and even tho he is one of my closest friends, be warned…he’s gonna TEAR OFF SOME FACES in #AEW! #PrayForBlood #OriginalDeathDealer #LovelyLads”
View this post on Instagram
After 30 years of riding the roads and taking bumps worldwide, @dr.luther signed his first national US contract today w @allelitewrestling! #Luther has impressed a lot of people over the last 4 months and finally was rewarded with the chance of a lifetime, not just in the ring but in the @aewontnt office as well. Can’t think of anybody more deserving of this shot and even tho he is one of my closest friends, be warned…he’s gonna TEAR OFF SOME FACES in #AEW! #PrayForBlood #OriginalDeathDealer #LovelyLads
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– All Pro Wrestling has announced that they have cancelled their ‘Blueprints’ event that was set to happen on Saturday. It was scheduled for Daly City, California. As with other promotions, this is due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
They said in a statement: “We were just informed by the city of Daly City that our #BLUEPRINTS event scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. We are working on another solution including replacement venues and dates. Anyone needing a refund rather than tickets for the replacement will receive one.”
Very sad to report our 3/14 #Blueprints event has been postponed by Daly City. Stay tuned for details. pic.twitter.com/TV0FeFsjS1
— allprowrestling (@allprowrestling) March 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE