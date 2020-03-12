Various News: Dr. Luther Signs With AEW, APW Cancels Saturday Show, Highlights From AEW Dynamite

– Chris Jericho revealed on Instagram that Dr. Luther signed his first national US contract today by officially joining AEW.

He wrote: “After 30 years of riding the roads and taking bumps worldwide, @dr.luther signed his first national US contract today w @allelitewrestling! #Luther has impressed a lot of people over the last 4 months and finally was rewarded with the chance of a lifetime, not just in the ring but in the @aewontnt office as well. Can’t think of anybody more deserving of this shot and even tho he is one of my closest friends, be warned…he’s gonna TEAR OFF SOME FACES in #AEW! #PrayForBlood #OriginalDeathDealer #LovelyLads”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– All Pro Wrestling has announced that they have cancelled their ‘Blueprints’ event that was set to happen on Saturday. It was scheduled for Daly City, California. As with other promotions, this is due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They said in a statement: “We were just informed by the city of Daly City that our #BLUEPRINTS event scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. We are working on another solution including replacement venues and dates. Anyone needing a refund rather than tickets for the replacement will receive one.”