Various News: Injury Update on Flamita, WWE Winter Tryout 2019 Video, Steve Austin’s Top 10 Most Destructive Moments
– PWInsider reports that Flamita will hopefully be able to return after recovering from his knee surgery by April or May. As previously reported, Flamita suffered an injury last month at ROH Free Enterprise.
– WWE released a video from its 2019 Winter Tryout session at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out that video showcasing the session below.
– A new WWE Top 10 video today was released showcasing Steve Austin’s Top 10 Most Destructive Moments. You can check out that video below.
