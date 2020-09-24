wrestling / News
Various News: Gabriel Kidd Picks Up First NJPW Singles Win, Yoshihiko Set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break, RKJ vs. Connor Mills Set for RevPro’s Epic Encounters 3
– During the NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 3 event on Wednesday (Sept. 23), Gabriel Kidd got his first singles win in NJPW over Yuya Uemura. NJPW released a post-match interview with Gabriel Kidd where he talks about his big win, which you can see below:
– DDT Pro has announced that Yoshihiko will be working Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. The event is set for October 10 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Yoshihiko will be part of the battle royale at the event.
【ヨシヒコ選手のアメリカ遠征情報】
ヨシヒコ選手は10月10日（現地時間）インディアナ州マリオン・カウンティ・フェアグラウンズでおこなわれる「Joey Janela's Spring Break 4」に参戦、バトルロイヤルに出場します。https://t.co/HMt5OWcdj5#ddtpro#JJSB4 pic.twitter.com/ICfXtk3RBL
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) September 24, 2020
– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) has announced that RKJ will face Connor Mills at the Epic Encounters 3 event. THe event will stream on FITE on Sunday, October 4. You can view the announcement below:
RKJ is out looking for revenge against Connor Mills. This one is going to explosive when Epic Encounters 3 premieres on @FiteTV on Sunday October 4th!
Pre-Order: https://t.co/lx7ygm05o1 pic.twitter.com/d9LESrd1U5
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 24, 2020
