Various News: H20 Wrestling To Stream Danny Havoc Tribute Show, Lineup For MLW Anthology This Week, Rush’s Most Dominant ROH Moments

– H20 Wrestling has announced they will stream a tribute event for Danny Havoc tonight at 8 PM ET on www.IndependentWrestling.TV. Owner Matt Tremont will talk about the passing of Havoc, who was his best friend. The special will also include his final match in H20, teaming with SHLAK & Dan O’Hare vs. Devon Moore, Eddy Only & Tremont. Other matches include:

* Matt Tremont vs. Lowlife Louie Ramos vs. Sean Henderson – Free For All Deathmatch

* Austin Luke vs. Johnny Nova vs. Dylan McKay vs. Marcus Mathers – TLC Match

* Ryan Redfield vs. Nothing Face – Singapore Cane on A Pole

* Nichola Grade vs. Marcus Mathers

– Tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Anthology will focus on Satoshi Kojima and will include matches against Jerry Lynn and Johnny Smith.

– ROH has released a new video looking at the most dominant moments of RUSH.