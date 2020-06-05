wrestling / News
Various News: H20 Wrestling To Stream Danny Havoc Tribute Show, Lineup For MLW Anthology This Week, Rush’s Most Dominant ROH Moments
– H20 Wrestling has announced they will stream a tribute event for Danny Havoc tonight at 8 PM ET on www.IndependentWrestling.TV. Owner Matt Tremont will talk about the passing of Havoc, who was his best friend. The special will also include his final match in H20, teaming with SHLAK & Dan O’Hare vs. Devon Moore, Eddy Only & Tremont. Other matches include:
* Matt Tremont vs. Lowlife Louie Ramos vs. Sean Henderson – Free For All Deathmatch
* Austin Luke vs. Johnny Nova vs. Dylan McKay vs. Marcus Mathers – TLC Match
* Ryan Redfield vs. Nothing Face – Singapore Cane on A Pole
* Nichola Grade vs. Marcus Mathers
– Tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Anthology will focus on Satoshi Kojima and will include matches against Jerry Lynn and Johnny Smith.
– ROH has released a new video looking at the most dominant moments of RUSH.
