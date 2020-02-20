wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Joaquin Wilde Talks About his First Match, Latest WWE Break It Down To Feature Trish Stratus
– AEW has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite. You can find our full report here.
– WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will be the focus for the next episode of ‘Break it Down’ on the WWE Network. The announcement reads:
Trish Stratus to dish on her most epic matches on next episode of WWE Break It Down
The next episode of WWE Break It Down comes with a Stratusfaction Guarantee.
That’s because the episode — which premieres Sunday, March 1 on WWE Network — stars none other than seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus dishing on some of the most iconic clashes from her WWE Hall of Fame career.
Each episode of WWE Break it Down features a WWE Superstar talking in depth about a curated list of mat classics, giving WWE fans new insight into legendary clashes. Trish’s episode will be no exception, as she’ll bring you behind the scenes of the following matches:
* Trish Stratus, Test & Albert vs. Lita & The Hardy Boyz
SmackDown, June 22, 2000
* Trish Stratus vs. Stephanie McMahon
No Way Out 2001
* WWE Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge
Survivor Series 2001
* Trish Stratus vs. Victoria (WWE Women’s Championship Hardcore Match)
Survivor Series 2002
* Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James (WWE Women’s Championship Match)
New Year’s Revolution 2006
Set your reminder now: WWE Break it Down: Trish Stratus will be available on demand starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.
– Mark Andrews has posted a new video online in which he talks with Joaquin Wilde about his first match ever.
