Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of AEW Dynamite, Preview Clips For Labor of Love Featuring Matt Striker
– AEW has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite. You can find our full report here.
– As noted, Matt Striker is still a part of the FOX reality series Labor of Love after surviving elimination in week one. The second episode airs tonight and you can find preview clips (including Striker) below.
Here’s a synopsis: The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods; one of the men reveals insider info about the other contestants, leading to tension in the house; Kristy picks two men for her first set of dates.
