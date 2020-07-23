wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, This Week’s OVW TV, New WWE Content Tonight
July 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report of the episode here.
– The latest episode of OVW TV, which features Al Snow’s birthday bash, is online.
– There will be a new episode of NXT UK today on the WWE Network. Meanwhile, a new episode of the Miz-hosted Cannonball debuts on the USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Corrects Earlier Tweet Saying ‘Stephanie McMahon Is Done For’ After Stephanie Responds
- FTR Reveal What Cody Said In The Past That Really Bothered Them
- Naomi Responds to Booker T’s #NaomiDeservesBetter Criticism, Sasha Banks Weighs In
- Liv Morgan Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction During Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding