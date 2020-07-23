wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, This Week’s OVW TV, New WWE Content Tonight

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report of the episode here.

– The latest episode of OVW TV, which features Al Snow’s birthday bash, is online.

– There will be a new episode of NXT UK today on the WWE Network. Meanwhile, a new episode of the Miz-hosted Cannonball debuts on the USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cannonball, NXT, NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading