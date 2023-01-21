wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds More NEW Shows, QT Marshall Holding Seminar, WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Video
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows for Northeast Wrestling and more:
Northeast Wrestling presents The Show Before The Show (1/14/23 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)
1) Brick City Boyz w/Victorious BRG vs Miracle Generation w/NEW Tag Team Champion – Jaylen Brandyn
2) 6 Man Tag: Luis Leon, Alan Compass, & Steven Garcia vs Battle Academy
3) “Fancy” Ryan Clancy vs KERR
4) Brad Hollister vs Love, Doug
5) Rex Lawless vs Wrecking Ball Legursky
6) Dan Maff w/Vito vs RJ Rude
7) JT Dunn vs Alec Price
8) Tina San Antonio vs Willow Nightingale
Northeast Wrestling presents Over The Top 2023 (1/14/23 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)
1) Vargas vs Wrecking Ball Legursky
2) “Gorgeous” Greg Baylor vs Lorenzo Vendetta
3) Mortar vs Encore
4) “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister vs “Red Lion” Chris Battle
5) Triple Threat: JT Dunn vs Alec Price vs “Unreal” Flip Gordon
6) Vinny Pacifico vs Cole Karter
7) Jaylen Brandyn announces his replacement tag partner
8) NEW LIVE! Title: Jordan Oliver vs KC Navarro (c)
9) 30 Entrant Over The Top Rumble
10) Strap Match: Dan Maff w/Vito vs “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony w/Jimmy Hart
Now on HighSpots.tv:
Hijo Del Vikingo Interview
Vikingo is on the hot seat as the infamous Roberto Viper peppers him with YOUR questions! #HighspotsTV
Briscoe Brothers In PWG
– AEW wrestler QT Marshall is holding a seminar at CCW’s Bash at the Brew 25 event on Feb. 4:
#AEW star and producer @QTMarshall will hold a special seminar before CCW's Bash At The Brew 25 event at @UnbrandedBrew in #Hialeah, FL!
You will NOT want to miss out on it!
Reserve your entry now! ⬇️https://t.co/YdZvwBxwlP#aewdynamite #prowrestling #wrestlingtwitter pic.twitter.com/NGoqraYlnv
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) January 21, 2023
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video for Episode 18: