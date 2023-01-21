– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows for Northeast Wrestling and more:

Northeast Wrestling presents The Show Before The Show (1/14/23 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT) 1) Brick City Boyz w/Victorious BRG vs Miracle Generation w/NEW Tag Team Champion – Jaylen Brandyn 2) 6 Man Tag: Luis Leon, Alan Compass, & Steven Garcia vs Battle Academy 3) “Fancy” Ryan Clancy vs KERR 4) Brad Hollister vs Love, Doug 5) Rex Lawless vs Wrecking Ball Legursky 6) Dan Maff w/Vito vs RJ Rude 7) JT Dunn vs Alec Price 8) Tina San Antonio vs Willow Nightingale Northeast Wrestling presents Over The Top 2023 (1/14/23 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT) 1) Vargas vs Wrecking Ball Legursky 2) “Gorgeous” Greg Baylor vs Lorenzo Vendetta 3) Mortar vs Encore 4) “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister vs “Red Lion” Chris Battle 5) Triple Threat: JT Dunn vs Alec Price vs “Unreal” Flip Gordon 6) Vinny Pacifico vs Cole Karter 7) Jaylen Brandyn announces his replacement tag partner 8) NEW LIVE! Title: Jordan Oliver vs KC Navarro (c) 9) 30 Entrant Over The Top Rumble 10) Strap Match: Dan Maff w/Vito vs “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony w/Jimmy Hart Now on HighSpots.tv: Hijo Del Vikingo Interview Vikingo is on the hot seat as the infamous Roberto Viper peppers him with YOUR questions! #HighspotsTV Briscoe Brothers In PWG

– AEW wrestler QT Marshall is holding a seminar at CCW’s Bash at the Brew 25 event on Feb. 4:

#AEW star and producer @QTMarshall will hold a special seminar before CCW's Bash At The Brew 25 event at @UnbrandedBrew in #Hialeah, FL! You will NOT want to miss out on it! Reserve your entry now! ⬇️https://t.co/YdZvwBxwlP#aewdynamite #prowrestling #wrestlingtwitter pic.twitter.com/NGoqraYlnv — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) January 21, 2023

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video for Episode 18: