Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds More NEW Shows, QT Marshall Holding Seminar, WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Video

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Highspots Wrestling Network, Warrior Wrestling Image Credit: Highspots.com

– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows for Northeast Wrestling and more:

Northeast Wrestling presents The Show Before The Show (1/14/23 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)

1) Brick City Boyz w/Victorious BRG vs Miracle Generation w/NEW Tag Team Champion – Jaylen Brandyn

2) 6 Man Tag: Luis Leon, Alan Compass, & Steven Garcia vs Battle Academy

3) “Fancy” Ryan Clancy vs KERR

4) Brad Hollister vs Love, Doug

5) Rex Lawless vs Wrecking Ball Legursky

6) Dan Maff w/Vito vs RJ Rude

7) JT Dunn vs Alec Price

8) Tina San Antonio vs Willow Nightingale

Northeast Wrestling presents Over The Top 2023 (1/14/23 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)

1) Vargas vs Wrecking Ball Legursky

2) “Gorgeous” Greg Baylor vs Lorenzo Vendetta

3) Mortar vs Encore

4) “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister vs “Red Lion” Chris Battle

5) Triple Threat: JT Dunn vs Alec Price vs “Unreal” Flip Gordon

6) Vinny Pacifico vs Cole Karter

7) Jaylen Brandyn announces his replacement tag partner

8) NEW LIVE! Title: Jordan Oliver vs KC Navarro (c)

9) 30 Entrant Over The Top Rumble

10) Strap Match: Dan Maff w/Vito vs “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony w/Jimmy Hart

Now on HighSpots.tv:

Hijo Del Vikingo Interview

Vikingo is on the hot seat as the infamous Roberto Viper peppers him with YOUR questions! #HighspotsTV

Briscoe Brothers In PWG

– AEW wrestler QT Marshall is holding a seminar at CCW’s Bash at the Brew 25 event on Feb. 4:

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video for Episode 18:

Highspots Wrestling Network, QT Marshall, WOW-Women Of Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

