NEW: Holiday Havoc 2022 – (NEW Arena – Bethany, CT – 12/17/22)

1) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister vs “Unreal” Flip Gordon

2) Northeast Wrestling Champion Traevon Jordan addresses the fans

3) Kerr vs “Red Lion” Chris Battle

4) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: Dan Maff w/Vito vs “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony

5) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “The Trend” Matt Taven vs Dango

6) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “The One” JT Dunn vs “CT Hardcore Icon” Ron Zombie

7) Victorium (Victorious BRG/Brick City Boyz/Lucas Chase/J Heru) vs Greg Baylor, Battle Academy, & Miracle Generation

8) Tina San Antonio vs Tiara James

9) NEW LIVE! Title: RJ Rude vs “The Prize” Alec Price vs KC Navarro (c)

10) A Visit From Santa Claus

11) Tournament of Champions – Final Round: for the Northeast Wrestling Championship

W3L – A Knightmare Before Christmas (2006) – 2nd December 2006 – Buckhaven Community Centre

Carl Conroy VS Brad Fusion

W3L Tag Team Championship – Fight Club VS International Express

The Jungle Boys VS The Tenacious Guns

Nathan Reynolds w/ Amy VS Mike Musso

Rowdy Ricky Knight Zak Zodiak VS W3L Champion Alan Grogan Damian Diamond w/ Sara Boddington

Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale

Wrestling Revolver presents Season Finale filmed 12-3-2022 in Clive, Iowa!

International Dream Match: KENTA vs Speedball Mike Bailey

Hell Of War: Shane “Sw3rve” Strickland vs Rich Swann

First Time Ever: Rey Fenix vs Zachary Wentz

Revolver World Title Match: Jt Dunn vs Trey Miguel

Revolver Remix Title Match: Alex Shelley vs Masha Slamovich

Iowa Deathmatch: Jessicka vs Allie Katch

Revolver World Tag Team Titles Match: The Ogk vs Dadscout vs Infrared

Golden Ticket Scramble: Rocky Romero vs Jake Crist vs 1 Called Manders vs Matthew Palmer vs Fulton vs Crash Jaxon vs Steve Maclin

First Time Ever: Billie Starkz vs Marina Shafir