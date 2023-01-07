wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW & Wrestling Revolver Shows, Episode 16 of WOW Now Available
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows Northeast Wrestling and Wrestling Revolver:
NEW: Holiday Havoc 2022 – (NEW Arena – Bethany, CT – 12/17/22)
1) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister vs “Unreal” Flip Gordon
2) Northeast Wrestling Champion Traevon Jordan addresses the fans
3) Kerr vs “Red Lion” Chris Battle
4) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: Dan Maff w/Vito vs “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony
5) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “The Trend” Matt Taven vs Dango
6) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “The One” JT Dunn vs “CT Hardcore Icon” Ron Zombie
7) Victorium (Victorious BRG/Brick City Boyz/Lucas Chase/J Heru) vs Greg Baylor, Battle Academy, & Miracle Generation
8) Tina San Antonio vs Tiara James
9) NEW LIVE! Title: RJ Rude vs “The Prize” Alec Price vs KC Navarro (c)
10) A Visit From Santa Claus
11) Tournament of Champions – Final Round: for the Northeast Wrestling Championship
W3L – A Knightmare Before Christmas (2006) – 2nd December 2006 – Buckhaven Community Centre
Carl Conroy VS Brad Fusion
W3L Tag Team Championship – Fight Club VS International Express
The Jungle Boys VS The Tenacious Guns
Nathan Reynolds w/ Amy VS Mike Musso
Rowdy Ricky Knight Zak Zodiak VS W3L Champion Alan Grogan Damian Diamond w/ Sara Boddington
Now On HighSpots.tv
Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale
Wrestling Revolver presents Season Finale filmed 12-3-2022 in Clive, Iowa!
International Dream Match: KENTA vs Speedball Mike Bailey
Hell Of War: Shane “Sw3rve” Strickland vs Rich Swann
First Time Ever: Rey Fenix vs Zachary Wentz
Revolver World Title Match: Jt Dunn vs Trey Miguel
Revolver Remix Title Match: Alex Shelley vs Masha Slamovich
Iowa Deathmatch: Jessicka vs Allie Katch
Revolver World Tag Team Titles Match: The Ogk vs Dadscout vs Infrared
Golden Ticket Scramble: Rocky Romero vs Jake Crist vs 1 Called Manders vs Matthew Palmer vs Fulton vs Crash Jaxon vs Steve Maclin
First Time Ever: Billie Starkz vs Marina Shafir
– WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 16 is now available:
