Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG BOLA 2022, UWN Weekend TV Lineup

– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022:

PWG: BOLA 2022 Night 1 – January 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

2022 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Matches:

Aramis vs. Rey Horus

Blake Christian vs. Wheeler Yuta

JONAH vs. Buddy Matthews

Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Gracia

Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush

JD Drake vs. Black Taurus

Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

PWG: BOLA 2022 Night 2

2022 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Matches

Aramis vs. Black Taurus

Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Shelley

Lio Rush vs. Buddy Matthews

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Wheeler Yuta

2022 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Matches and Final

Eight-Person Tag Team Match: Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, JD Drake, & Lee Moriarty vs. JONAH, Kevin Blackwood, Blake Christian, & Rey Horus

4.29.22 – Never Say Die – AAW Pro – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL

Gringo Loco vs. Davey Vega vs. Shane Hollister vs. Brayden Lee

SCHAFF vs. Victor Benjamin

Mike Bennett vs. Fred Yehi

Hakim Zane/Karam/Ren Jones vs. ACH/Jah-C/Rich Swann

AAW Heritage Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Myron Reed

AAW Women’s Championship Match: Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

Josh Alexander vs. Gnarls Garvin

AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Perry/Hammerstone vs. Russ Jones/Heather Reckless

AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett vs. Eric Young

Steel Cage Match: Silas Young vs. Manders

Northeast Wrestling & International Wrestling Cartel Presents: Superstar Showdown 3 7/31/22 – Rostraver Ice Garden – Belle Vernon, PA

1) Derek Dillinger vs NZO

2) IWC Disputed Tag Team Title (Vacant)

Case Gold & Jaxon Argos vs The Good Budz (Johnny Patch & Preston Everest) vs The Culmination (Gory & Philip Archer) vs TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)

3) Tito Oric vs Bill Collier

4) IWC World Heavyweight Title: Jack Pollock vs Elijah Dean (c)

5) Spencer Slade w/Justin Labar vs Anthony Young w/Julia Lynn

6) Matt Taven vs Cole Karter

7) Calvin Couture & Katie Arquette vs Andrew Palace & Catie Brite

8) Zach Nystrom vs Penta Oscuro

Now on HighSpots.tv:

SHIMMER Volume 90:

1. Sonya Strong vs. Marti Belle

2. Nevaeh vs. Samantha Heights

3. Kiera Hogan vs. Melanie Cruise

4. Leva Bates vs. Cherry Bomb

5. LuFisto vs. Solo Darling

6. Kay Lee Ray vs. Nixon Newell

7. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Tessa Blanchard & Vanessa Kraven vs. Kc Spinelli & Xandra Bale

8. Evie vs. Kimber Lee vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mia Yim

9. Heidi Lovelace vs. Shayna Baszler

10. Berywn Bunkhouse Brawl: Saraya Knight vs. Nicole Matthews

11. SHIMMER Championship: Kellie Skater vs. Mercedes Martinez

NGW: The Party Bowl

Next Generation Wrestling IS BACK! NGW returns to Jackson Terminal in Downtown Knoxville, TN with “The Party Bowl” filmed live on 6/27/2021.

NGW Championship Match: Shane Andrews VS Rich Swann (c)

Levi Everrett VS WARHORSE VS Suge D

The Neon Blondes VS The International SuperStars

Calvin Tankman Open Challenge

Davey Richards VS Matt Cross

Menace VS JTG

Number One Contender Match: Kaden Sade w/ JB Hendu VS Kaleb w/ a K VS Jason Kincaid VS Shawn Hoodrich w/ Struggle Jennings

Plus SUSAN, Kenji Brea & more surprises. Commentary by Matt Rhodes & Mose.