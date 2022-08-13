wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds PWG BOLA 2022, UWN Weekend TV Lineup
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022:
PWG: BOLA 2022 Night 1 – January 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA
2022 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Matches:
Aramis vs. Rey Horus
Blake Christian vs. Wheeler Yuta
JONAH vs. Buddy Matthews
Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Gracia
Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush
JD Drake vs. Black Taurus
Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley
Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
PWG: BOLA 2022 Night 2
2022 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Matches
Aramis vs. Black Taurus
Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Shelley
Lio Rush vs. Buddy Matthews
“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Wheeler Yuta
2022 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Matches and Final
Eight-Person Tag Team Match: Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, JD Drake, & Lee Moriarty vs. JONAH, Kevin Blackwood, Blake Christian, & Rey Horus
4.29.22 – Never Say Die – AAW Pro – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL
Gringo Loco vs. Davey Vega vs. Shane Hollister vs. Brayden Lee
SCHAFF vs. Victor Benjamin
Mike Bennett vs. Fred Yehi
Hakim Zane/Karam/Ren Jones vs. ACH/Jah-C/Rich Swann
AAW Heritage Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Myron Reed
AAW Women’s Championship Match: Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes
Josh Alexander vs. Gnarls Garvin
AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Perry/Hammerstone vs. Russ Jones/Heather Reckless
AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett vs. Eric Young
Steel Cage Match: Silas Young vs. Manders
Northeast Wrestling & International Wrestling Cartel Presents: Superstar Showdown 3 7/31/22 – Rostraver Ice Garden – Belle Vernon, PA
1) Derek Dillinger vs NZO
2) IWC Disputed Tag Team Title (Vacant)
Case Gold & Jaxon Argos vs The Good Budz (Johnny Patch & Preston Everest) vs The Culmination (Gory & Philip Archer) vs TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.)
3) Tito Oric vs Bill Collier
4) IWC World Heavyweight Title: Jack Pollock vs Elijah Dean (c)
5) Spencer Slade w/Justin Labar vs Anthony Young w/Julia Lynn
6) Matt Taven vs Cole Karter
7) Calvin Couture & Katie Arquette vs Andrew Palace & Catie Brite
8) Zach Nystrom vs Penta Oscuro
Now on HighSpots.tv:
SHIMMER Volume 90:
1. Sonya Strong vs. Marti Belle
2. Nevaeh vs. Samantha Heights
3. Kiera Hogan vs. Melanie Cruise
4. Leva Bates vs. Cherry Bomb
5. LuFisto vs. Solo Darling
6. Kay Lee Ray vs. Nixon Newell
7. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Tessa Blanchard & Vanessa Kraven vs. Kc Spinelli & Xandra Bale
8. Evie vs. Kimber Lee vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mia Yim
9. Heidi Lovelace vs. Shayna Baszler
10. Berywn Bunkhouse Brawl: Saraya Knight vs. Nicole Matthews
11. SHIMMER Championship: Kellie Skater vs. Mercedes Martinez
NGW: The Party Bowl
Next Generation Wrestling IS BACK! NGW returns to Jackson Terminal in Downtown Knoxville, TN with “The Party Bowl” filmed live on 6/27/2021.
NGW Championship Match: Shane Andrews VS Rich Swann (c)
Levi Everrett VS WARHORSE VS Suge D
The Neon Blondes VS The International SuperStars
Calvin Tankman Open Challenge
Davey Richards VS Matt Cross
Menace VS JTG
Number One Contender Match: Kaden Sade w/ JB Hendu VS Kaleb w/ a K VS Jason Kincaid VS Shawn Hoodrich w/ Struggle Jennings
Plus SUSAN, Kenji Brea & more surprises. Commentary by Matt Rhodes & Mose.
– Here is this weekend’s UWN TV lineup:
* UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Danny Limelight vs. Slice Boogie
* Lord Crewe vs. Dom Kubrick
* Johnnie Robbie and Mylo vs. Alex Gracia and Savanna Stone
