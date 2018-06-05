Quantcast

 

Various News: The Hurricane Teases a Move to ROH, Bray Wyatt Has A Message After RAW, The Godfather Recalls Some Of His Fashion Moments

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane Helms Hurricane

– Hurricane Shane Helms posted the following on Twitter, teasing that he’s coming to ROH…

– Bray Wyatt posted the following on Twitter after last night’s WWE Raw…

– Here is the Godfather, commenting on some of his fashion moments in a video from the latest WWE Photo Shoot…

