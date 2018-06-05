wrestling / News
Various News: The Hurricane Teases a Move to ROH, Bray Wyatt Has A Message After RAW, The Godfather Recalls Some Of His Fashion Moments
June 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Hurricane Shane Helms posted the following on Twitter, teasing that he’s coming to ROH…
“Thru howling winds and pouring rain.
All evil shall fear … THE HURRICANE!” #CurrentLegend #IKnowAGuy #JunRaqan pic.twitter.com/cR6MlxRKXD
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 5, 2018
– Bray Wyatt posted the following on Twitter after last night’s WWE Raw…
We. Are. More. pic.twitter.com/CYGeIUechm
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2018
– Here is the Godfather, commenting on some of his fashion moments in a video from the latest WWE Photo Shoot…