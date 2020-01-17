Various News: Impact Wrestling Taping In Mexico City Tonight, Nick Aldis To Defend NWA Title For NPCW, Supercard of Honor Tickets On Sale

– Impact Wrestling will hold a TV taping tonight in Mexico City at the Frontón México Centro de Entretenimiento. Names set to appear include Murder Clown, Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Hijo del Vikingo.

– Tonight will also feature Nick Aldis defending the NWA World title for North Pro Canadian Wrestling against Markus Burke in New Brunswick.

– Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor in Lakeland, Florida on April 4 go on sale today. Jay White, Will Ospreay, El Phantasmo, Marty Scurll and others have been announced for the event.

– Tickets for Free Enterprise on February 9 also go on sale today. 1,300 tickets have already been given to HonorClub members and the event is free for everyone. It happens in Baltimore, Maryland. The card includes:

*Battle Royal – winner challenges ROH Champion PCO.

*Brody King vs. Rey Horus.

*The Briscoes vs. Flamita & Bandido.

*Slex vs. Flip Gordon.

*Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham.

*Joey Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Vincent & Bateman.