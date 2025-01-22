– In a post on his Instagram Stories this week, Ace Steel revealed that former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell is training at his Foundations of Pro Wrestling school in Orlando, Florida. Hartwell was released from WWE in early November, and her non-compete period is going to be expiring soon.

As noted, Indi Hartwell is scheduled to appear for her first post-WWE appearances at WrestleCon in February in Indianapolis.

There is an online pre-sale today for individual WWE Wrestlemania 41 tickets today for Las Vegas, using pre-sale code WWETIX.

– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Sacs is set for a virutal signing tonight with Highspots Auctions starting at 7:00 pm EST.