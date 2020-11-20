wrestling / News

Various News: Injury Update On Minoru Suzuki, Highlights From Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs, WWE Stock Update

November 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Minoru Suzuki NJPW No Soul

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that while Minoru Suzuki was “knocked silly” in his match with Shingo Takagi at NJPW Power Struggle, and isn’t a part of the current tour, he likely didn’t suffer a concussion. Suzuki had an independent match with Genichiro Tenryu on November 15, which would seem to support this.

– WWE stock opened at $42.07 per share this morning.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Minoru Suzuki, Miz and Mrs., NJPW, Total Bellas, WWE Stock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading