Various News: Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute to Don West on Podcast, Tamina Snuka Turns 45
January 10, 2023 | Posted by
– The YouTube video is now available for the latest episode of Jeff Jarrett’s My World podcast. The latest episode is about former TNA broadcaster Don West, who tragically passed away late last month:
– WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka celebrates her birthday today. She turns 45 years old:
Have yourself a happy birthday, @TaminaSnuka! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/R5LdeUANF3
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2023
