Various News: Jim Cornette Praises Cody’s AEW Promo, Free Match From IGNITE, Alex Windsor Has Successful Surgery
– In a post on Twitter, noted AEW critic Jim Cornette praised Cody’s promo from this week’s episode of Dynamite.
He wrote: “The promo @CodyRhodes just cut on @AEWrestling is the modern version of his Dad’s ‘Hard Times’ promo. To quote the Dream, ‘That’s how you do it, kid.’”
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from IGNITE Wrestling featuring Erick Stevens and Aaron Epic.
– Alex Windsor revealed on Twitter that she has had successful ACL surgery.
She wrote: “Operation is done, ACL has been reconstructed, which unfortunately means it’s a longer recovery than I expected – 9 months. But hey, I’ll be coming back with a strong ol’ knee and a @TeganNoxWWE_ style brace, and look at how bad ass she is. The road back starts today.”
