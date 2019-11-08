Various News: Jim Cornette Praises Cody’s AEW Promo, Free Match From IGNITE, Alex Windsor Has Successful Surgery

– In a post on Twitter, noted AEW critic Jim Cornette praised Cody’s promo from this week’s episode of Dynamite.

He wrote: “The promo @CodyRhodes just cut on @AEWrestling is the modern version of his Dad’s ‘Hard Times’ promo. To quote the Dream, ‘That’s how you do it, kid.’”

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from IGNITE Wrestling featuring Erick Stevens and Aaron Epic.

– Alex Windsor revealed on Twitter that she has had successful ACL surgery.

She wrote: “Operation is done, ACL has been reconstructed, which unfortunately means it’s a longer recovery than I expected – 9 months. But hey, I’ll be coming back with a strong ol’ knee and a @TeganNoxWWE_ style brace, and look at how bad ass she is. The road back starts today.”